Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.37, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $186.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

