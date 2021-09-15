Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 15th (CVX, DNNGY, EVRG, GXYEF, IART, ITMR, LPL, MCHVF, MDEVF, OEZVY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 15th:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

