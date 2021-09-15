Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 15th (ATDRY, CZOO, EQ, EVGO, KLBAY, LAUR, LCID, NSA, PINE, RTMVY)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 15th:

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.