Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 15th (ATDRY, CZOO, EQ, EVGO, KLBAY, LAUR, LCID, NSA, PINE, RTMVY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 15th:

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

