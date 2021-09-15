Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 15th (AAPL, ANP, ATNF, CAML, CASY, CCMP, CFLT, CMG, EPWN, JTC)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JTC (LON:JTC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 830 ($10.84) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $831.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $787.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

