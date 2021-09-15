Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 15th (AAPL, ANP, ATNF, CAML, CASY, CCMP, CFLT, CMG, EPWN, JTC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JTC (LON:JTC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 830 ($10.84) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $831.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $787.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

