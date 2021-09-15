Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.53% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $342,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

