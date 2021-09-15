Equity Residential Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,437. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

