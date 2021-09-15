Eric J. Edell Sells 475,986 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Eric J. Edell sold 475,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $30,848,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. 4,356,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 291.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $68.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 393,986 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.