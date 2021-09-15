Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

