Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Essex Property Trust worth $49,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

