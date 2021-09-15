ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

