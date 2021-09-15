Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,467.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $67,896.29 and approximately $79,467.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

