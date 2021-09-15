Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $279,610.82

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $279,610.82 and $12,511.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.04 or 0.07496312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00122635 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,107,710 coins and its circulating supply is 186,078,297 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

