Ethereum Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $332,861.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00816252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046323 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

