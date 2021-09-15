Etherparty Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,403.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $870,199.34 and approximately $44,403.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00838448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.