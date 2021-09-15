Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,293 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Clorox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
CLX opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04.
CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
