Ethic Inc. Acquires 15,416 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.