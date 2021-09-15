Ethic Inc. Acquires 16,950 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE DVN opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 157.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

