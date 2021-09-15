Ethic Inc. Acquires 33,361 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

