Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,160 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $29,851,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

