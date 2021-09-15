Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,451 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

