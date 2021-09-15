Ethic Inc. Buys 14,439 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

IR stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

