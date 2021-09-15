Ethic Inc. Buys 1,866 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

