Ethic Inc. Buys 3,145 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

