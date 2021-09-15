Ethic Inc. Buys 39,975 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

