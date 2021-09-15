Ethic Inc. Buys 6,300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

