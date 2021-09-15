Ethic Inc. Buys 638 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $452.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.21 and its 200-day moving average is $353.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

