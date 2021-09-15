Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

