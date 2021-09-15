Ethic Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $202.33 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.