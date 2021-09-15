Ethic Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

