Ethic Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

