Ethic Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

