Ethic Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,717,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 679.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.