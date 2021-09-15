Ethic Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $332.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

