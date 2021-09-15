Ethic Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,330,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $396.11 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

