Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,211 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $70,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

