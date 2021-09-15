Ethic Inc. Purchases 672 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

