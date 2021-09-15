Ethic Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $313.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.49. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

