Ethic Inc. Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

