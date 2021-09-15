Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

