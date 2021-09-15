Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,915.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $650,515.38 and approximately $61,915.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00780381 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $605.11 or 0.01261332 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,051,186 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,013 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.