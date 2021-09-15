Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

