EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.21 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $1,784.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.22 or 0.00921942 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,315,442,752 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

