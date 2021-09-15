European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report sales of $47.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.34 million, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $199.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.