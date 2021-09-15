European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 43,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 326,855 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $24.24.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.