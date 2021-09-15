Evedo Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1.73 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

