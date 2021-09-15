EvenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $59,875.64 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $59,875.64 and approximately $150,701.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.78 or 0.00776038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.56 or 0.01274305 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.