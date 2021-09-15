EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $453,553.30

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. EventChain has a total market cap of $453,553.30 and approximately $24,623.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

