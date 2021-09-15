Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.93. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

