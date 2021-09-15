Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:EVK opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.93. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
