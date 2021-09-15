Evercore ISI Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $371.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.
SQ traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a one year low of $139.31 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 215.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.