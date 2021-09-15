Evercore ISI Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $371.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

SQ traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a one year low of $139.31 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 215.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

