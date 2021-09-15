Everest One Day Volume Hits $105,595.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $39.51 million and approximately $105,595.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

